ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Ahead of the final week of the NFL regular season the Dallas Cowboys have decided to part ways with Stamford native James Washington, according to Ian Rapport of NFL Network.

The one-time Oklahoma State Cowboy signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys in March in hopes of filling the void left by wideout Amari Cooper who left the team for the Cleveland Browns.

Unfortunately, a foot fracture suffered in training camp sidelined the 26-year-old for much of the season. Washington didn’t make his debut until the Week 14 victory over the Houston Texans.

Speculation is that Washington’s 15 snaps over two games compared to newly acquired wide receiver T.Y. Hilton’s five receptions for 102 yards in two appearances likely sealed the waiving of the Stamford native.

Rapport added that Washington is healthy and will be available to be claimed by another team off waivers. In his time as a pro, Washington has made 62 appearances and has 114 receptions for 1,629 yards and 11 touchdowns.