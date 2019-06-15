David Copperfield recreates missing piece of Star Spangled Banner for Flag Day

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) - It was a special Flag Day at the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History in Washington D.C. as illusionist David Copperfield brought a little magic to the day.

Copperfield was on hand to teach the kids from the Cardinal Shehan Catholic School Choir from Baltimore a little sleight of hand before he went on to create his own special illusion. And with a little Flag Day magic, Copperfield recreated the missing 15th star from one of the most iconic American flags.

The star has been missing for more than a century from the Garrison flag that flew over Fort McHenry during the Battle of Baltimore in 1814. And pieces of that original Star Spangled Banner are missing because people cut sections of it away over time.

"It's an amazing story. I mean the fact that they used to give away pieces of it, souvenirs away. They were given away and slowly they're coming back to the Smithsonian, all these pieces, except for the star. They don't know where it is. So that's my job," Copperfield said.

And you'll remember that it was that flag that flew over the Baltimore Harbor that inspired Francis Scott Key to write the National Anthem, the Star Spangled Banner.