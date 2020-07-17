Destination Texas: Abilenians take yoga to the water

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – COVID-19 has forced hundreds to cancel summer vacation plans as out-of-state travel comes with more concerns this year.

But there are ways you can still have fun this summer with little wear and tear on car tires.

Right here in the Key City, SUPAbilene is creating an organized setup that Angela McKnight and Michelle Lessing are used to every summer.

“You know, we live in what is considered the dry desert, and you realize you’ve got this in your backyard, it’s something you have to try,” said McKnight.

The two traded their yoga mats for paddle boards Wednesday, hitting the waters at Lake Ft Phantom.

“I like to exercise, I’m kind of the odd ball,” said McKnight.

Both joined about 10 others who were taking on the same challenge.

“It’s kind of like as a kid, you really like the idea of a water bed and as an adult doing a relaxing kind of exercise that stretches your body and calms your mind,” said Lessening

At the head of the class is Nicole Bullock, teaching what she likes to call “Sunset Yoga.”

“I love water and I love paddle boarding and I thought, ‘I’ll do that,'” said Bullock. “I’ve had more people that have never paddle boarded and never done classes more than anything else, so I don’t know what it is about, we’ll just do both that attracts people. But you don’t need any experience of either one.”

While some of it comes with a few fears or even struggles, in the end it’s all about having fun and enjoying the view.

“Especially the sunset, it’s just this whole experience where you’re staring at the clouds and you feel the water, and it’s, I mean, it’s a different sensation experience for sure,” said Bullock.

The next classes are scheduled for Aug. 5 and Aug. 25 at SUPAbilene.