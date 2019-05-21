Digging deeper: Why Abilene doesn't have tornado sirens

Editor's Note: Click here to sign up for the City of Abilene's CodeRED emergency notification system.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB.KRBC) - It's a familiar warning that signals duck and cover, and for Abilene, it was one that was missing early Saturday morning.

Shaun Martin, like many other residents in the Key City, was left wondering, "Why aren't there any tornado sirens in Abilene?" So we decided to look for some answers.

"This was something that was brought before the Citizens Board in about 2015, but was voted down," said Emergency Services Coordinator Vincent Cantu.

Cantu said the measure was shot down because of two reasons: cost and because the board believed the city's Code Red system was sufficient at alerting residents in weather events like we had this weekend.

"Code Red is the next generation of those sirens, something that is much more effective. Citizens have called saying that Code Red had saved their lives," said Cantu.

For some like Shaun Martin, those outdoor sirens are a thing of the past.

"We make sure that the kiddos know where their safe zone is and we'll monitor that and the house and we have a NOAA Weather Radio and of course our cellphones," said Martin.

For others, like Sierra Purit, who wasn't alerted of the storm until later, it's a feeling of being lost.

"I have family out in Lawn and I was like 'Did they know that there was going to be a tornado?' and so I had called them too and they're like 'Uh?', they were all still asleep and I was like 'Y'all didn't know there was a tornado? Y'all didn't prepare. What is happening?'" she says.

Either way, it's something we here in the Key City have to adapt to.

The City says everyone should have a least one form of receiving those alerts, whether it be the Code Red system, a NOAA Weather Radio or just a friend.