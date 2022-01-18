Dog attack in Coleman sparks conversation over city animal control

COLEMAN Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 58-year-old Coleman woman is in the hospital after sustaining severe injuries from a Monday morning dog attack by two Rottweiler mixes near the intersection of Colbert and Vale street. Interim police chief Chris Bratton says his department is working to determine how exactly the dogs got out and what provoked them to attack.

“As far as we know, she’s in stable condition. I’ve got an officer who’s trying to talk to her. She is talking today, an officer is talking to her today to find out exactly what happened,” Bratton says.

She was saved by two men passing by who were able to get the dogs off of her.

The dogs are currently in custody of the city, and Bratton says they will be held for 10 days, and if they are deemed “vicious,” their owners will be able to get them back.

“But they’ll be required to post bond, carry a certain amount of insurance and have a certain type of secured area to keep the dogs in, or put them up for adoption,” says Bratton.

One longtime resident says the city is not doing enough to prevent incidents like this one.

“Everybody that I know and talk to is really frustrated that nothing is ever done, that dogs run loose around the streets. Anybody knows it’s just a matter of time before somebody was going to get hurt really bad,” the resident said.

He says he and his family have been charged at, growled at, and even considered moving for fear of attack. And though they have called the city for help, he says nothing useful has been done.

“Over 80% of the time you’ll never see a patrolman come by, and very rarely do you ever see the dog catcher come up or do anything, or if that person does show up, when they leave the dog is still there. So nothing’s ever done,” says the resident.

“They need to start fining the people or put the dogs down, one or the other. They need to be held responsible,” he added.

Interim Chief Bratton offered pushback to that idea, saying the city catches 400 to 500 dogs a year.

“The community has to take some responsibility for making sure their friends, their neighbors know, ‘Keep your dog locked up,'” Bratton says.

Though both men agree that what has happened is unfortunate.

“Just tell her that we’re praying for her and her family, and for the men that saved her. I feel very sorry they had to see that,” the resident says.