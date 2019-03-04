ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) - Best-selling author, university professor, inventor and successful animal-behavior specialist Dr. Temple Grandin is arguably the most accomplished person diagnosed with autism.

At the 15th Annual Autism Extravaganza, hosted by Region 14, Dr. Grandin gave hope to educators, family members and those diagnosed with autism while showing them the tools to find their passion and fulfill it.

At 18 months, Konner Frazier was diagnosed with autism.

"A disablilty or something that was going to slow down all of our dreams, it was depressing. You go through a state of mourning because it's not what you wanted," Konner's mother Jenny Frazier said.

Not speaking until 4 years old, Konner's family was worried about what the future would look like.

"I was introduced to Temple eight years ago whenever she first came," Jenny said.

Jenny met Dr. Temple Grandin as the movie detailing her success was coming out.

"I finally had someone to look up to who was successful," Jenny said.

Dr. Grandin is diagnosed with autism and her visual way of thinking is what kick-started her success as an animal-behavior specialist.

"Being a visual, it really helped you out both with animals and with design work because your thoughts are in pictures rather than in words," Dr. Grandin said.

She soon became a best-selling author, university professor and is an inspiration for people diagnosed with autism and their families.

"She's like huge. She's also an icon too, to a lot of people," Konner said.

Dr. Grandin travels the world helping those on the spectrum learn how to be successful.

"Get good at something that's a skill other people want," Dr. Grandin said.

For Konner, that skill is music.

"It was just one of those random talents that I just found and after I found it I just instantly got with it," Konner said.

Not only did Konner play the violin at the Autism Extravaganza, he also opened the event, speaking in front of hundreds of people.

"He went from not speaking until the age of four and it's amazing to me how far he's come," Jenny said.

It's something he and his mom, at the beginning of his diagnosis, wouldn't have ever thought possible.