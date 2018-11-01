Driver flees after killing pedestrian on I-20
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - A driver fled the scene after killing a pedestrian in a hit-and-run accident on I-20 in Nolan County Halloween morning.
William Lee Dewberry, 29, of San Diego was pronounced dead on the interstate within the city limits of Sweetwater around 1:00 a.m.
A press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety states, "the pedestrian was in the westbound lanes of IH 20 when he was struck by an unidentified vehicle traveling West."
The driver of the vehicle, which investigators may have been commercial, didn't stop or render aid.
