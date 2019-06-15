Driver slams into brick structure near Royal Inn hotel

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The front of an Abilene building was destroyed after a single-car accident Friday night.

A driver reportedly lost control of his vehicle in the 5000 block of South First Street just before 8:45 Friday night.

The car slammed into a brick structure in front of the building, sending bricks and a lion statue sprawling through the parking lot.

The car then continued through a small guardrail before coming to rest in the Royal Inn parking lot.

There is currently no word on what caused the crash, and it is unknown if there were any injuries.