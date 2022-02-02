ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – When Texas roads get icy, the best way to travel is typically to not go anywhere at all. Even so, Texans have places to be.

Dallas-based band Noogy made a pit stop in the Key City on their tour to the west coast, and they say roads were calm and clear for the first leg of their trip.

“It was good for the first two hours. Once we got to about Abilene, it really started to like, sleet and hail, and our van started slipping and sliding and everything, so we’ve had to slow down what, 20 miles under the speed limit to just even be safe,” says band member Anthony Martinez.

Similarly, Lubbock resident Will Calfin says he was expecting icy roads on his and his son’s trip from the Fort Worth stock show back to their hometown.

“Oh yeah, but didn’t know when or where to expect it,” Calfin says.

Although this year they came prepared, hoping for home but ready to camp out if needed.

“Because of the storm last year, we kinda knew how to prepare. Actually, we’ve got blankets and fire-starting stuff, toilet paper and heavy jackets,” says Calfin.

Until you can find warmer roads to travel, it might be wise to think twice before hitting the road, and if you absolutely must, make sure you’re well prepared.

“Everybody be safe. Stay home if you can,” says Calfin.