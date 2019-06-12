Dyess AFB Colonel takes final flight

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A new era is taking off at Dyess Air Force Base as Colonel Brandon Parker takes his final flight.

Photos of the 7th Bomb Wing Commander’s “fini flight,” a tradition that dates back to World War II marking an end to his era at Dyess Air Force Base, were posted to Facebook Wednesday.

A change of command ceremony is slated for June 17, at which time Colonel Parker will hand over command to Col. Ed Sumangil.

Colonel Parker will then move on to serve with the U.S. Air Force headquarters staff at the Pentagon in Washington DC.