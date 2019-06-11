Early woman found dead after pickup plunges 47 feet into ravine

BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A woman who had been reported missing was found dead Saturday after a car accident.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), 38-year-old Elsie Virginia Ripple, of Early, was found Saturday around 4:15 p.m. after a trooper noticed tire tracks in a ditch at the intersection of FM 45 and US 377.

DPS says investigation revealed that Ripple was traveling northwest on FM 45 when her vehicle crossed US 377 and struck an embankment. The pickup continued up the embankment for about 80 feet, hitting a fence and several trees.

Her vehicle then traveled a short distance before dropping 47 feet down into a ravine, hitting the front portion of an embankment and coming to rest on a large boulder, according to DPS.

The date and time of the crash are currently unknown, and DPS says Ripple had been reported missing by family and friends for several days.