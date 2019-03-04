East Texas deputies looking for suspects accused of stealing fire dept. gear

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KETK) - The Smith County Sheriff's Office is looking for the people responsible for breaking into the Chapel Hill Fire Department and stealing 10 sets of bunker gear.

This includes jackets and pants for the firefighters. Most of the jackets have a “Chapel Hill” or similar marking on them.

The break-in occured in a shed behind the volunteer fire department, according to Smith County Sheriff Public Information Officer Larry Christian. He said that the detectives on the case believe the theft took place between Feb. 18-22.

If you know the identity or whereabouts of the suspect(s), or have any information pertaining to the burglary, please contact the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600 or Detective A. Lugo with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office 903-590-2846.