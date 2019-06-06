East Texas man sentenced to 16 years for stealing lawnmower; prosecutors cite priors

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TYLER, TX (KETK) - A Tyler man was sentenced to 16 years in prison on Wednesday for breaking into a resident's shed and stealing a lawnmower.

Larry Warren, 41, stole the mower and was witnessed by the homeowner's mother. It was later found he sold the lawnmower.

Prosecutors cited Warren's lengthy criminal record for the long sentence. He has convictions for assaults, drug distribution, and DWIs.

In 2011, Warren pled guilty to manufacturing a controlled substance and was sentenced to 22 years in prison before being released on parole in 2018.

Before the current trial and in 2011, Warren went under a psychiatric evaluation to see if he was competent to stand trial.

He was cleared both times and his cases proceeded.