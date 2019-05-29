East Texas police chief arrested in illegal gambling operation

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CUNEY, TX (KETK) - Cherokee County authorities arrested three men for illegal gambling and engagement in organized criminal activity, according to a release from the Sheriff's Office.

According to Sheriff James Campbell, an investigation began back in late 2017 in the Cuney Sweepstakes and Game Room in Cuney, Texas.

Sabeer Nelliparamban, Gregory Sinkfield, and Michael Folks were all indicted last week by a grand jury. Nelliparamban was arrested on Tuesday while Sinkfield and Folks were arrested on Wednesday.

Sinkfield is the Cuney police chief, according to the department's website.

Sinkfield was arrested back in March for two felony warrants for tampering with government records for fraud in Gregg County.

He is due back in court on those charges on June 5.

Deputies took $19,000 and 150 gambling devices into custody during the raid.

They are charged with a State Jail Felony. If convicted they each face up to two years in prison as well as a fine up to $10,000.

Nelliparamban and Sinkfield were released on a $7,500 bond and Folks was released on a $10,000 bond.