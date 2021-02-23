Eastland FD welcomes 8-year-old mascot, teaches him what it means to be a firefighter

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An 8-year-old boy in the front seat of a fire truck isn’t something you see everyday.

Conner Randell may be a little too young to reach the gas pedal, but he is old enough to ride along.

“He gets a little taste of what being a firefighter is all about,” said Eastland firefighter Amanda Woodley.

Conner is the Eastland Fire Department’s mascot.

This year he will follow alongside his dad, learning the ins and outs of what it means to be a hometown hero.

“When dad gets up at 2:00 the morning because the little beeper beeps, they have a general idea of what’s taking place out in the community,” said Eastland Fire Chief Joe Williamson.

The program has been in place for years, but this go around, they’re adding more fuel to the fire.

“Our objective is for Conner to attach to his peers,” said Chief Williamson.

Instead of just participating in public events, Conner will be doing public service announcements.

“Closer to summer, it’s going to maybe be about swimming pools, or maybe outside grilling,” said Woodley.

It’s all to inspire and promote safety for the younger generation.

“One day that could be their dream, is to become a volunteer firefighter and to help their community and just to give back,” said Woodley.

It won’t be all work. Conner will have a little fun, too, and today that starts with the trucks and the gear.

Volunteer fire departments are like a family business, and the chief is hoping the program will find a new little fighter to take his place.