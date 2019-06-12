Eastland to spray for mosquitoes Wednesday, Thursday

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – All the rain in May and early June has led to an over population of mosquitoes across Texas.

Officials in Eastland will be spraying to kill off mosquitoes Wednesday and Thursday evenings.

The City of Abilene says they do not spray unless there is a confirmed report of a mosquito carrying an infectious disease.

Abilene officials say they trap mosquitoes and send them to the state for testing, saying preventative spraying doesn’t work.

Abilene does have larvicide tablets that can be put in places where the water doesn’t drain quickly.