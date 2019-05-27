Eastland woman killed in rollover accident Sunday

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ABILENE, TX (KRBC/KTAB)--An Eastland woman was killed around 2:30 a.m. Sunday after Abilene Police say she was ejected from her pickup truck.

Abilene Police Dept. dispatch received a call of a vehicle roll-over collision on eastbound I-20 near mile marker 291. First responders arrived to the scene on I-20 to find 25 year-old Nickie Sanders dead.

In a press release Sunday, police said Sanders was heading east-bound on the interstate when her vehicle collided into a cable guard. Sanders ' pickup then veered right into the median then rolled an unknown number of times. The accident seems to only involve Sanders' vehicle, according to the press release. Police also said Sanders may have not been wearing her seatbelt, and alcohol may have been a factor that caused the accident.