Elderly couple says trooper smashed car window

HOUSTON (CNN) – A Texas family is demanding answers after they say a state trooper punched the windshield of their car during a traffic stop.

It left the front passenger windshield battered in a spiderweb pattern.

“To me, this here is totally unjustifiable for the trooper who did it,” the couple’s daughter, Marcie Creek says.

Marcie Creek wants to know what happened to her 75-year-old mother and 81-year-old father that led to this.

“He took his fist and he hit my parent’s car, literally,” she says.

The elderly couple says they were driving north on FM 2218 heading to a Saturday afternoon lunch when they slowed down for a trooper on the side of the road.

“DPS Trooper had somebody pulled over. Traffic was going slow because it was congested in that area. DPS Trooper made a gesture to my dad to slow down. Dad was already coming slow. He was moving over when the DPS Trooper stepped out,” Creek says.

That’s when her mother claims without warning, he fired a punch.

“Mom said he took like two steps out and hit the window,” Creek says.

She says her mother opened her door and apologized to the trooper then asked about their window.

They say the troopers only reply was: “Effin go. Effin go,” she says.

The couple drove away in shock.

Their front windshield battered and the car covered with fragments of glass.

“My mom had slivers of glass on her clothes, on her shorts, on the floorboard. I mean it was just pretty much everywhere,” says Creek.

And when she went to brush it off, she got cut in her fingers and hand.

DPS supervisors were at the family’s home today checking on the couple and their car.

They are working to fully replace the windshield and tell us there is an internal investigation underway.

This daughter is just thankful her parents who both suffer from medical conditions were not physically harmed.

And the trooper involved in the incident is suspended from his job pending the outcome of the investigation.