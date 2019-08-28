Elderly man killed in south Taylor County wreck identified

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An elderly man killed during a wreck in south Taylor County has been identified.

Marvin Guelker, 89, of Buffalo Gap was pronounced dead at the hospital an hour after the wreck near the intersection of FM 89 and Iberis Road around 3:30 p.m.

Officials at the scene told KTAB and KRBC an SUV was turning at the intersection when it was rear-ended by a truck.

The driver of the SUV sustained minor injuries.

