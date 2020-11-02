Election Day is culmination of month-long project for Wylie students

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Election Day is just hours away.

Those at the polls are setting up in anticipation.

“Election Day is continuous, it’s just busy busy busy,” said one poll worker. “It’s excitement because you’re getting to be a part of one of the biggest elections in history.”

Even though most at Wylie High School won’t be lining up to cast their ballot this time around, they won’t be watching the results come in blindly.

“That’s my goal. To teach them how to make these decisions, how to be informed, where do you find unbiased information,” said Wylie High School Political Science Teacher Gabriela Bundy.

Bundy has been leading her class on a month-long research project, diving into the measures and candidates up for election in 2020.

“We’ve had the opportunity to look at the ballot here in Texas,” said Bundy. “The house, the seat and then within the state, and of course the general election itself.”

Most in Bundy’s classroom are 17, which means they can’t vote in this election, but Bundy says it’s more about teaching the basics before reaching the polls.

“The more that they are prepared for that, the more likely that they will be engaged in actually carrying out their duties,” said Bundy.

For the students in the classroom, they, just like others, will be watching in anticipation, whether it’s in the classroom or in their living room.