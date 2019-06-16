Election results: McAlister vs Clements in Abilene Place 5 runoff Kyle McAlister and Cory Clements [ + - ] Video

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Election results are now coming in for the Abilene City Council Place runoff election.

FINAL RESULTS

Kyle McAlister (inc.) - 2,922 votes

Cory Clements - 2,838 votes

Saturday's election was a long one, going to a runoff after neither gained more than 50 percent of the votes in the May general election.

Community advocate Cynthia Alvidrez was the third candidate. McAlister secured 59 percent, Clements 41 percent and Alvidrez 12 percent.

Fundraising in this race exceeded $35,000. Clements led the way with $21,000 raised and McAlister raised nearly $17,000.