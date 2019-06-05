Main News

Engineering firm to study drainage issues in south Taylor County

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 06:53 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 06:55 PM CDT

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - County Comissioners have approved a proposal for an engineering firm to study drainage issues in south Taylor County.

The area has flooded yards and fields, standing rainwater, and septic issues are becoming a concern.

With more residential areas popping up, there is less surface area for evaportation.

Now, commissioners are looking into options and changes for precinct four.

 

