Engineering firm to study drainage issues in south Taylor County
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - County Comissioners have approved a proposal for an engineering firm to study drainage issues in south Taylor County.
The area has flooded yards and fields, standing rainwater, and septic issues are becoming a concern.
With more residential areas popping up, there is less surface area for evaportation.
Now, commissioners are looking into options and changes for precinct four.
More Stories
-
The Coleman Fire Department has seen an increase in the number of…
-
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Hardin Simmons…
-
ABILENE, TX (KTAB) - Monsignor Robert Bush, 75, was…