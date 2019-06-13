Exceptional kids rodeo held at Texas High School Finals

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC)- To the contestant at The Texas High School Rodeo Finals, the rodeo is their life.

"I got into rodeo when I was little," said Jade Barrett, a contestant from Ranger.

"I've been to Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, South Texas, been lots of places redoing," said Bailey Barrett, a contestant from Ranger.

For most of the 40 kids that came to the exceptional kids rodeo with The West Texas Rehab Center, this was their first time at the rodeo.

"Letting the little kids have fun, getting them out of the house, letting them come out here and see what we do," said Bailey.

The two brothers showing some kids how to do what they love, bareback riding.

"I've been showing them they got to set up here on this seat and then put their feet in the neck and spur back and then set them in the neck," said Jade.

Jennifer Cannon with the rehab center says, this is good for the kids because it opens them up and gets them moving.

"It is amazing what they do. You have kids that are so enclosed and just don't want to try new things and you bring them out here with the animals and the interactions and the way that they just its just amazing," said Cannon.