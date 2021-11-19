Eyewitness says that the I-20 Andrews ISD bus crash was “horrific to watch unfold”

BIG SPRING, Texas (Nexstar) – Today families and students are in shock after the deadly crash that took place in Big Spring off of interstate 20 and mile marker 179.

Andrews ISD Band members were headed to a game in Sweetwater when the bus was hit head-on by another vehicle.

We spoke to an eyewitness who says that the outcome of this crash has everyone in the community shaken up.

“One charter bus full of Andrews Band kids were on the feeter road getting off and a pickup flatbed truck was coming the wrong way, he must’ve fell asleep or something and he went head-on with the charter bus,” says Shell gas station clerk, Shawn Smith.

Smith says that his thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in the deadly crash.

“A bunch of people were on the highway saving them and everything, it was just a real bad accident, and I’m praying for everyone,” says Smith.

According to DPS, as of November 19th at 10:30 pm, three people involved in the crash died and several students were injured.