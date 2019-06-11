Falling asleep with TV on could cause weight gain, study finds

(WCMH) – A new study says that falling asleep with your TV on might not be as harmless as you think. 

New research shows that falling asleep with a lot of light on is now linked to an increased risk of weight gain and obesity.  

According to a new study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, which analyzed the sleeping habits of nearly 44,000 women in the United States, those who say they sleep with a TV or a light on in the room gained an average of 11 pounds or more.  

The participants in the study also had a body mass increase of about 10% over a 5-year period. 

There was also a 22% chance of becoming overweight, and a 33% chance of becoming obese.  

Health officials recommend taking TVs and other tech devices out of your bedroom in order to have a healthy sleeping environment, because artificial light at night can throw off your body clock, causing your metabolism to be mixed up, which could lead to weight gain. 

