Family-friendly Abilene boutique aims to relieve stress for parents shopping with kids

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Dennis family of Abilene knows the struggles of what some parents may face when shopping with their children.

That’s why they’re trying to create a family friendly business environment, so parents can shop with their kids more comfortably.

“This is a space where they can decrease the stimulation, have a quiet space, get a refreshment and then go about their day,” said Samantha Dennis.

Chase and Samantha Dennis were motivated to move back with their two boys from Houston, a city that has gone through a lot in the past 2 years.

Their desire to move back led them to open a new children’s boutique called Magnolia and Oak in downtown Abilene, where they encourage parents to let their kiddos roam free and play in their store while parents shop along.

“We want our kids to be very present. We want shoppers to know, ‘Hey listen, we’re parents too, we get it,'” said Samantha.

During the George Floyd protests, most witnessed them through a TV, but the Dennis family witnessed it in their neighborhood.

“I definitely didn’t like the danger to my family, or perceived danger to my family, whether if it was real or not. What we were told scared me for sure,” said Chase.

The Dennis family says they could not bear the atmosphere anymore, along with rising COVID-19 cases in Houston that forced a shutdown of their boys’ schools, they decided to move back to Abilene.

“The whole thing was unfortunate, I never expected to ever find myself in a situation like that,” said Chase.

So now, the family is giving back to the Key City through their new children’s boutique.

“Here, hopefully, they can maximize their time without the stress of being out with a new little one,” said Samantha.

Believing that helping bring other families together is as important as the clothes they wear on their backs.

“We’re all in this together, so bring your kids, it gives our kids [someone] to play with and it’s a home for us,” said Samantha.

Besides children’s and family clothing, the boutique provides a breastfeeding area, a playpen, and free CPR classes.