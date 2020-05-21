Family member of infected Brownwood nursing home employee dies of COVID-19

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A family member of an employee at a Brownwood nursing home who was infected with COVID-19 has died from the virus.

The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department says a woman in her 80s, whose family member tested positive and was an employee at the nursing home where most of the county’s cases have been reported, died Thursday.

The county has now had 8 people die from the virus, all of whom are connected to the nursing home.

The total number of COVID-199 cases for the county remains at 55.