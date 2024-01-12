The video above is from a previous segment.

Cooking with Lynja social media creator, Lynn Yamada Davis has died at the age of 67.

Davis was seen as a former software engineer turned YouTuber/TikTok Grandma who was known for her delicious recipes, hacks and funny videos on the popular TikTok platform. Her videos garnered followers from all over with a staggering 17.8 million following her page.

“Her final moments were super peaceful. And thankfully she was surrounded by the people she loved most; her friends and family,” her son, Tim said in a recent video posted on Davis’ TikTok profile.

The beloved mother was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2019 and later diagnosed with esophageal cancer in 2021, per The New York Times.