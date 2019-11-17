Fire breaks out in North Abilene home Saturday evening

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC/KTAB)- Emergency officials responded to a report of a fire on the 2500 block of Garfield Avenue in North Abilene just before 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials said 5 children and 1 mother were inside the building when it caught fire. The fire is believed to have started in the garage of the home. First responders were on scene for over an hour putting out the blaze. No injuries were reported.

The costs of the damage are currently unknown. The Red Cross will be assisting the victims, according to officials.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.