First-generation ACU student helps other first-gen students navigate college

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – When, where, and how are all questions high school seniors have about college.

For Karla Mendoza though, the decision held a little more weight because getting a college education would break the mold in her family.

“My parents didnt have that,” said Mendoza. “My parents didn’t have that. My dad is self employed and we would do really good for two weeks and then fall off for two weeks, it was just not stable at all.”

Mendoza is now a senior at Abilene Christian University (ACU).

She knew that she would be breaking barriers in her family for going to college, but what she didn’t know is after one year at ACU she would break down the barrier of another statistic.

“You see first generation students, not retaining after the first year,” said Jordan Jones with student financial service at ACU.

Jones also works closely with first generation students at the university.

He says getting the acceptance letter is only half the battle, the other half is keeping them in school.

“One of the main reasons students don’t retain is money,” said Jones. “[The second reason is] because it’s a private school and there is such a rich legacy here at ACU because we have so many students who parents went here or grandparents went here, a lot of first generation students felt isolated.”

It wasn’t the case for Mendoza but she’s still using her experience to make sure it doesn’t happen to others.

“It never crossed my mind, to not stay here the three years that I’ll be here,” said Mendoza.

Mendoza is a student mentor for those first year students as part of ACU’s First Gen Program.

She helps answer any questions students have about finances and navigating college because she’s been there.

“That’s what I’m here for,” said Mendoza. “I’m very glad that I can make a difference in one person’s life because I think it would have been very beneficial to me if someone mentored me and poured into me.”

As a graduating senior she’s also a role model to look to.