Fleeing suspect stabs good Samaritan, gets shot, killed by Waco officer

WACO, Texas (KWKT/KYLE) - A man has died after an officer-involved shooting near the intersection of Speight Avenue and South 15th Street in Waco Friday night.

Sgt. Patrick Swanton says it started as a disturbance call at the Deluxe Inn around 9:40 p.m. about a man trying to force his way into someone's room. When an officer arrived on the scene, he saw a man with a knife. The officer ordered him to drop the knife, but says the man refused and ran off.

The officer chased the man with the help of a bystander, and says they found the suspect trying to get into a car that had a woman and children inside. The bystander tackled the suspect and police say that is when the suspect stabbed him several times. The Waco police officer then shot the suspect, hoping to save the bystander.

One neighbor says he heard the noise from his room.

"I thought it was firecrackers, what it sounded like, I went outside and I smelled gunpowder and I kind of knew it wasn't fire crackers," says Kenneth Mardis.

The suspect later died at the hospital and the stabbing victim is being treated for his stab wounds.

An employee at the motel says the stabbing was not caught on camera and its something motel management is working on.

"We would like to do the camera on the back side of the motel as well. So if there's any suspect found it can be taken care of," says Kinal Maisurya

As is standard protocol, the officer has been placed on administrative duty pending an investigation into the shooting by the Texas Rangers and Waco's Special Crimes Unit.

This is the third officer-involved shooting in Central Texas this week, and the second on Friday. The first was in Killeen on Wednesday.