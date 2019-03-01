Florida deputies looking for the person who taped a dog's mouth shut

Deputies in Florida are searching for the owners of a dog that had its mouth taped shut.

Deputies in Florida are searching for the owners of a dog that had its mouth taped shut.

(WCMH) -- Deputies in Florida are searching for the owners of a dog that had its mouth taped shut.

According to the Lee County Florida Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, a dog was found roaming through backyards of a neighborhood.

Deputies say the dog, a male Florida Cur, was found panting, drooling, and suffocating after someone had taped its mouth shut.

The dog was also dehydrated, appeared malnourished, and was bleeding from wounds on its left arm and chest.

The dog was taken to a veterinarian’s office where it is resting comfortably.

Deputies are now searching for the dog’s owner and are asking anyone with information on this case to call 239-477-1000.