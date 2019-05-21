Former Lubbock school nurse accused of sexual relationship with student

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) - Charges were filed Friday against former Estacado High School nurse Danielle Nicole Montoya, 30, for improper relationship educator/student. She was booked into the Lubbock Co. Detention Center on Monday.

An arrest warrant said Lubbock ISD police officers were called to Estacado High School after-hours on May 6. Montoya reported that she had been threatened by a student.

In the meantime, the warrant said the student’s mom looked at his cell phone and found messages between the student and Montoya. Those messages included allegations of a stolen wallet. So, the mom asked the student about his relationship with Montoya.

The warrant said the student told his mom that he had a sexual relationship with Montoya.

The warrant said during the relationship, which started in March, the student learned that Montoya owned four guns. The warrant said the student wanted the guns.

An officer questioned the student and, “[He] told me that no one is harassing or bothering him.”

“He just simply wanted the guns,” the warrant said.

The student wrote her a note, according to the warrant, threatening to tell people that she was rumored to have sexual relationships with other students. He would agree not to tell if she would give up all four guns.

The note scared Montoya and she told her boss about it. From there, police were called to begin investigating. She resigned on May 10. The criminal complaint against her said she engaged in a sexual relationship with a student at the same public school where she was employed. Under Texas law, that is a crime even if the student is 17 or older.

Montoya would need to post a $2,500 bond to get out of jail while her case is pending.

Lubbock ISD issued the following statement prior to Montoya getting booked into the jail:

Independent School District has requested and accepted the immediate resignation of Danielle Nicole Montoya, former nurse at Estacado High School, related to an investigation by the Lubbock ISD Police Department. Charges have been filed by the Lubbock County.

District Attorney’s Office against Montoya for improper relationship educator/student. ... A warrant has been issued for her arrest.