Former Texas police officer gets 1-3 years in prison for NY homicides case

SODUS, N.Y. (AP) — A former Texas police officer who pleaded guilty in connection with a New York double homicide was sentenced on Thursday to one to three years in prison.

Bron Bohlar of Sunray, Texas, pleaded guilty to conspiracy in February.

Bohlar rented a car for former Sunray police chief Timothy Dean. Dean then drove to Sodus, New York, where he shot and killed Josh Niles and Amber Washburn in their driveway in October.

Judge Daniel Barrett said Bohlar knew what was going on but did nothing to prevent the bloodshed, according to WHEC.

Barrett pointed to text messages Bohlar sent to Dean saying, “are you going hunting,” as evidence Bohlar knew Dean was planning the murders.

“In your letter to me, you said you want the court to be lenient so you can return home and continue God’s plan,” Barrett told Bohlar. “Trust me, sir; murdering is not in God’s plan.”

Niles’ mother looked Bohlar in the eyes as she read a statement in court.

“I hope you can live with yourself for the rest of your life because my son has no life anymore,” she said tearfully, adding that her son’s children “have no parents because of you.”

Dean will be sentenced on July 25 for his murder conviction. His wife, Charlene Childers, accepted a plea deal and will be sentenced on June 27 for manslaughter.

The dead man, Niles, had won custody of two children he had with Childers. She testified that she was angry and depressed after visiting them. She and her husband then planned to kill Niles.

“We sat down and we planned it, describing how we were gonna do it and what would be used, what type of gun and when,” she said.

Childers said killing Washburn was not part of the plan.

