Friends of Abilene Public Library book sale happening this weekend

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Public Library is hosting their 30th annual book sale at the Abilene Convention Center this weekend.

Members got a small preview of the sale on Thursday, but now the doors are open to the general public starting Friday.

More than 100,000 books are on sale, ranging from children’s to critically-acclaimed books.

The book sale concludes Sunday at 4 p.m. with their famous bag-o-books sale, where you can fill up a provided plastic bag with books for only $6.

Proceeds from the event fund library materials, equipment, activities, and staff training opportunities.