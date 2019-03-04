Gas prices continue to climb

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - The cost of gasoline continues to go up.

Most Abilene stations are now selling the lowest grade of self-service regular gasoline for about $2.20 per gallon.

That's about two cents more than the state average, but about 23 cents-per-gallon less than the national average.

The analysts at TexasGasBuddy.com report that the refineries are switching over to the summer formulas and that's more expensive to make than the winter formulas.

The prices have climbed by about 20 cents-per-gallon since the low point last winter, and the analysts say they expect another 20 cents-per-gallon increase until the prices hit the season peak in late spring.