Gas prices expected to drop this fall
(KVEO) - Waiting a bit later in the fall to take a road trip, could save you some cash.
That's because gas prices are expected to drop this fall.
Experts forecast that the price at the pump will decrease by more than a quarter per gallon.
The American Automobile Association (AAA) says pump prices nationally will drop to about $2.70 per gallon on average.
But, AAA is watching for changes that could potentially impact its prediction.
"The biggest threat that could change that would be a hurricane. We haven't seen really an large activity in the Gulf Coast, that could change. Last year at this time, Harvey was wreaking havoc and prices were going up then." Says Jeanette Casellano, a AAA spokesperson.
Part of the anticipated decrease includes the switchover to winter-blend gasoline.
Crude oil prices are stable, and demand is lower after labor day.
The month of May saw this year's highest gas prices when the national average topped $2.97 per gallon.
