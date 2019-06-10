Gas prices falling in Big Country, Texas

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - The price of gasoline is continuing to drop in the Big Country, Texas and the United States.

GasBuddy.com is predicting continued lower prices for the next few weeks.

The average price of gas in Abilene is $2.49, which is 3 cents lower than last Monday.

In the Lone Star State, the price at the pump is averaging $2.43 cents for the lowest grade of self-serve regular, down 6 cents in the last week.

And in the United States, a gallon is averaging $2.73, which is 7 cents lower than last week.

Checking in the Heartland, the average price in Brownwood is $2.40, and in Sweetwater, the price is about $2.43.

The highest we found in the Big Country is $2.79 in Clyde.