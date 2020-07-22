Getting to know Glenn Rogers, new State Representative for District 60

PALO PINTO COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One Palo Pinto County resident is trading the saddle for a seat in the State House of Representatives.

Glenn Rogers is now the only candidate remaining in District 60, which covers parts of the Big Country including Brown, Callahan, Coleman, Eastland, Shackelford and Stephens Counties.

For Rogers, the day starts bright and early, completing a routine that his family has been doing for generations.

“My family’s been on this ranch since 1906,” said Rogers.

Rogers is following in his family’s footsteps, taking care of this piece of land located just about an hour and a half from the Key City.

“We’re in the post oak bend of the Brazo’s river and it’s just one of the most beautiful parts of the Brazos,” said Rogers.

While today you can find him in his boots and cowboy hat, it wasn’t long ago that he was wearing a coat and stethoscope.

“I like to say I had to work off the ranch 35 years to afford to be able to ranch full time,” said Rogers.

Rogers started out his career as a veterinarian.

“In 1980 when I graduated from veterinary school, I came to Young County first and I had a practice there, and began ranching here in 1980, and then in 1986 I moved my veterinary practice here to Palo Pinto County,” said Rogers.

While he doesn’t practice anymore, it’s the skills he learned from both jobs that pushed him from the saddle to a seat in the house.

“I really want to see what I can do to help rural Texas to remain strong and continue to grow and attract talent, not lose talent,” said Rogers.

Rogers is running unopposed and will officially take his spot in the State House of Representatives after the November election.