Girl attacked by support dog at airport, lawsuit claims

PORTLAND, Ore. (WFLA/CNN) - A family has filed a lawsuit claiming their daughter was attacked by an emotional support animal while waiting for a flight at an Oregon airport in 2017.

A photo of Gabriella Gonzalez obtained by KATU shows the 5-year-old with a badly-cut face. Her family says the injuries are from an attack by an emotional support dog at Portland International Airport.

The family is now suing the airport, Alaska Airlines and the dog owner for $1.1 million.

They say the girl's injuries "required surgery to repair complex facial lacerations and a damaged tear duct."

The lawsuit the family filed alleges that the dog owner, "went through the ticketing process at Alaska Airlines without the pit bull being in a crate, kennel or other secure container." According to KATU, airport rules at the time required emotional support animals to be in a pet carrier.

Airport officials told KATU service animals are always allowed at PDX. Emotional support animals are only allowed if they're traveling with their owner or being shipped by air.

Alaska Airlines told KATU they have not received the lawsuit yet and would not comment due to it being pending litigation.