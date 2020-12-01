Giving Tuesday holds more weight for Abilene nonprofits this year

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Giving Tuesday is always a big day for nonprofits in the Key City, but this year the day holds a little more weight.

“Most nonprofits and most businesses at some point got shutdown,” said Executive Director for the Abilene Youth Sports Authority, Brandon Osborne. “We were one of those, experienced about two and half weeks of nothing.”

The Abilene Youth Sports Authority is back open now, but rewind a couple of months to what we’ll call the beginning of the game. The nonprofit’s new facility had just opened and within weeks, many weren’t sure if they were ever going to see the final score.

“We were all just wondering what’s going to happen next because each week was always different,” said Osborne.

It was the same for many other nonprofits in the Key City who were trying to find a way to keep doors open and keep the game going.

“They’re trying to find new ways to create revenue and then try to also do their mission,” said Osborne.

For some it was about keeping their mission, but for two women in the Big Country, it was about starting it.

Tawni Gary and Ashley Grisham created Parenthood Support in 2019, helping women in the community with postpartum issues.

Just a year into their work though, the pandemic hit.

“You learn to take things slow and give yourself grace,” said Gary.

“We were like, ‘Can we go into homes now?’ because we definitely want to be able to send volunteers in and be able to help mothers,” said Grisham.

With little money and not enough support, things definitely slowed down.

That was until this week, when the team was granted $4,000 from the Community Foundation of Abilene.

“It is even more confirmation that we’re doing what needs to be done,” said Grisham.

Some will use the money to get off the ground and others will use it to repair the cracks.

“We’re all having to recover,” said Osborne.

Giving Tuesday goes through midnight tonight.