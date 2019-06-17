Gloria Vanderbilt, heiress and socialite, dies at 95

(NBC) – Famed fashion designer and socialite Gloria Vanderbilt died at the age of 95, following a battle with stomach cancer, CNN reported on Monday.

Vanderbilt, best known for turning blue jeans into high fashion, is the mother of CNN anchor Anderson Cooper.

“Earlier this month, we had to take her to the hospital,“ Cooper said. “That’s where we learned she had very advanced cancer in her stomach and that it had spread.“

The TV news anchor called his mother “the coolest and most modern“ person he knew.

“Gloria Vanderbilt was an extraordinary woman, who loved life, and lived it on her own terms. She was a painter, a writer, and designer but also a remarkable mother, wife, and friend,“ he said.

“She was 95 years old, but ask anyone close to her, and they’d tell you, she was the youngest person they knew, the coolest, and most modern. She died this morning, the way she wanted to – at home, surrounded by family and friends.“

Born into one of America’s most rich and powerful families, Vanderbilt’s father, Reginald Vanderbilt, died when she was just 10, touching off sensational custody trial between mother Gloria Morgan Vanderbilt and paternal aunt Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney.

It was dubbed “the trial of the century.” Courts eventually awarded custody of the girl, and control of her multi-million-dollar trust, to her aunt.

