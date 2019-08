ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A GoFundMe goal is close to being reached to benefit an Abilene dance studio destroyed in Saturday’s tornado.

The fundraiser is for Dance Discovery Studios, which has been in the Abilene Community for more than 34 years.

A $10,000 goal has been set, and at time of publishing, almost $8,000 has been raised.

If you’d like to donate, click here.