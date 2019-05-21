GoFundMe raising money for Runnels County tornado victims

RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - A 'GoFundMe' page has been established to raise money for victims of an EF-3 tornado in Runnels County.

The page, which has a goal of $10,000, has already received several donations.

Ballinger and other areas of the Runnels County community were struck by the tornado, which was part of the same storm system that produced a tornado in Abilene.

A donation account has also been opened at 1st Community Federal Credit Union, and all money raised through the 'GoFundMe' page will be sent to the same account.

A citizen-led committee will then disperse the funds raised to help Runnels County.