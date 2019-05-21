Got storm debris? Here’s what to do with it

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene is offering advice to residents on how to properly dispose of their storm debris.

Abilene officials say you should pile your storm debris at your curb side without blocking the roadway, and city crews will be by to collect and haul it away.

You can also take brush and debris directly to the Abilene Brush Center at 2159 Sandy St., who will be operating during special hours from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. through Friday, May 24.

City officials also warn residents to be aware of debris piles and avoid parking in front of them.