Grace Museum kicks off Youth Art Month

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - The Grace Museum kicked off Youth Art Month Thursday evening.

Art from Region 14 students will be on display throughout March.

From the youngest elementary artists to high school students, there's art of all kind on display.

"It's really exciting because this year we actually have more than we've ever had before," says Kathryn Mitchell, Director of Education. "So 1,036 pieces of art are on display on the second floor here at the Grace."

Every artist was given a free pass for them and their families to come to the Grace for all of March.