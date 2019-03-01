Grant helps Anson VFD get new truck

ANSON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - The Anson Volunteer Fire Department has a new vehicle.

After applying for a grant, the first responders received a 2002 excess military truck.

The department says the large truck will provide traction in the sandy areas of their farming community.

Fire Chief Perry Thompson also says the truck has already been used for a couple of high-water rescues.

The department hopes to utilize the truck for more efficiency in protecting the homes, fields and farming equipment in the Anson area.