Graphic video shows deputy assaulting inmate

Ramsey County, MN (WCCO) - A Minnesota officer has announced his resignation after a video showed him assaulting an inmate.

The video contains material that some viewers might find disturbing.

Terrell Johnson's ordeal began April 13, 2016 after an arrest by St. Paul police.

Johnson was pepper sprayed and taken to the Ramsey County Jail.

The 13-minute interaction between Johnson and sheriff deputies was caught on camera.

With his hands cuffed behind his back and a spit guard mask on his face, Johnson is pushed by one deputy and pulled by another as they try to strap him into a transport chair.

Deputy Travis Vandewiele can be seen kneeing Johnson in his stomach, saying "You ain't seen excessive force yet."

The video shows 24-year-old Terrell Johnson begging for his life.

"Please don't kill me, please don't kill me. I'm sorry," Johnson pleads.

You can also hear him crying out in pain as deputies push his head into his lap.

Members of the African American Leadership Council and the St. Paul NAACP stood in solidarity with current Ramsey County Sheriff and under sheriff to denounce the treatment of Johnson by deputies.

"What happened to Terrell Johnson is a tragedy," says Tyrone Terrell with St. Paul African American Leadership Council. "No human being should be treated in that manner."

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter says deputies showed failures in abuse of force, training, culture and accountability.

"Seeing the punches, seeing those kicks, seeing that treatment, the torture, if we saw video like that arise from any other country or some place else in the world, we would call it torture," Carter says.

Vandewiele was charged by the Minneapolis City Attorney's office with two counts of fifth-degree assault, a misdemeanor.

As part of a plea agreement, Vandewiele plead guilty to disorderly conduct and paid a $150.

He's expected to resign with nearly $10,000 in vacation and sick time.

The sheriff said there will be more training for officers in the department.