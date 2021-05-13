Great Lakes Cheese in Abilene one of many businesses breaking ground in Texas

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – It was a big week for Abilene, as the city and partners broke ground on a new cheese processing plant.

Mayor Anthony Williams says it was a big win for the Key City, but according to economic development leaders, it’s not just Abilene that’s seeing a boom in business.

Kacey Coker with the High Ground of Texas helped host a regional economic development meeting in Abilene on Thursday.

She and Brock New with the Development Corporation of Abilene (DCOA) say they’ve seen a major push to bring businesses to Texas in the last year.

“Texas has become the business-friendly state,” said New.

New says more people are wanting to build a business in Texas and is attributing that to a few reasons: the first has to do with Texas universities.

“We’re educating our students for jobs that are here today and that are growing for tomorrow,” said New.

New says more and more students are majoring in up-and-coming industries, which for a business looking to settle down makes finding employees a lot easier.

“They’re generating top-quality, top-tier talent, and ultimately you could have the perfect tax situation but without the right work force, you can’t run a business,” said New.

The second reason, New says, is taxes.

The State of Texas doesn’t have any state income tax, which means it will be easier to draw in potential employees.

Coker also says the pandemic played a role in the recent business boom.

Unlike other states, Texas had fewer regulations during the pandemic and made an effort to get people back to work.

“They really started investigating our region of Texas and Texas as a whole to find opportunities to get back to work,” said Coker.

This week Abilene broke ground on its new Great Lakes Cheese facility, but in the months to come, Coker says don’t be surprised if you see more digging in Texas.