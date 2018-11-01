Gun dealer offering free AR-15 rifles to rabbis

A Colorado gun dealer is offering free AR-15 rifles, ammunition and training to rabbis in the wake of the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado (KOAA/NBC News) - A Colorado gun dealer is offering free AR-15 rifles, ammunition and training to rabbis in the wake of the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre.

"Lets say there is a fire in a synagogue. What do you grab? You grab a fire extinguisher right? Okay, lets say somebody comes in and starts shooting everybody. What are you going to grab? You grab your AR-15 or a rifle or a hand gun," says Mel Bernstein, owner of Dragon Arms in Colorado Springs.

There is a mixed reaction to Berstein's offer.

Jeff Ader, with Temple Beit Torah, spoke with Bernstein and his daughter earlier today. He said he thought the offer was very generous and thoughtful and that he'd have to think about it. Ader also talked to him about giving some people their concealed weapons training.